A look at the weekend’s weather and a traffic update
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk for an updated look at the weather for the weekend and we check out the traffic for the morning commute.
More:
- Sunshine today
- Traffic map
- Former Genesee County principal arrested for alleged sexual assault
- Michigan State University updates bag policy at Breslin Center, Munn Ice Arena
- Michigan students head back to school amid monkeypox outbreak
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 18, 2022
- Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 1899
- Lansing Record Low: 40° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1947
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1963
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.