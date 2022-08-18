Laingsburg Wolfpack prepping for bounce back 2022

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The Laingsburg Wolfpack football team is one week away from Week 1 of the high school football season. But after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2021, it still has a sour taste in its mouth.

“Definitely motivation for coming into this year, absolutely,” longtime Laingsburg head coach Brian Borgman said. “We had a really nice season going and then ran into a couple buzz saws and lost our last three games of the season. With a bunch of kids that are coming back, I think we have nine kids on offense and eight kids on defense from those teams, so a lot of kids got a lot of really good experience last year, so I’m looking forward to it.”

One of those returning starters is junior quarterback Ty Randall.

Randall got plenty of reps under center for the Wolfpack last year in his first season as varsity starter. That experience gained last season was vital.

“It’s really beneficial. I mean, just the confidence I got all last year and moving into this year, it’s gonna be good,” Randall said.

Like many high school programs, Borgman’s team doesn’t have a go-to team mantra or quote for the season. He sees it too often as lip-service only. As for the team’s mindset this season, Borgman is looking to draw from quite the legendary coach.

“So I try to take a little bit more of the Nick Saban approach, where we just try to do the little things right all the time and we rep the process and if we do the process right and we do everything right, then the play takes care of itself, the results take care of itself,” the 22-year head coach said. “We’re gonna trust the process and this is how we do things, and if we do it right the first time, then that way we don’t have to do it over.”

Borgman has spent the last 25 years as a Laingsburg high school teacher, going all the way back to 1997. He’s been the program’s head coach since 2002 and now has a career record of 113-80 entering Year 22 at the helm. With all that time around the program, he’s concocted quite the winning formula.

“We’re going to play a certain way and we’re gonna be good and we’re gonna continue to outwork people,” he said. Those kinds of things, that’s what we’re kinda built on, so just being consistent, building relationships and being really really consistent with the way you do things.”

The Wolfpack got as close to gameday as possible on Thursday, taking part in a 4-team scrimmage with Olivet, Waverly and Marshall. Now with that in the rearview, it’s full speed ahead to the Durand Railroaders next Thursday.

“They were a really really good team last year, finished 6-4, scored a whole bunch of points. And they’re gonna smash you so, it’ll be a really really good test for us.”

