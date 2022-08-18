Grand Ledge animal sanctuary mourns death of 40-year-old horse

At 40 years old, JMan was roughly 138 years old in human years.
JMan in March 2022.
JMan in March 2022.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A 40-year-old horse in Grand Ledge died Wednesday, the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary confirmed.

JMan, a white horse at the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary in Grand Ledge, was a favorite at the sanctuary.

“It is with great sadness that we let everyone know we lost a farm favorite today,” the sanctuary posted on social media. “Our sweet 40-year-old JMan let us know it was time to say goodbye. While he was ready, we were not. He was so loved and will be deeply missed.”

The Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary takes in elderly farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age.



The Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary had celebrated JMan’s 40th birthday in March.

More information on the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary can be found on its official website here.

