Florida Intenational Player Dies

AP) - Florida International University says football player Luke Knox has died. The university announced the player’s death Thursday and said police do not believe foul play was involved. The school did not reveal the cause of death. Knox was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox. Luke Knox appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers. Mike MacIntyre is in his first year as coach at FIU. He coached Luke Knox at Ole Miss as well and says he will remember the player’s “genuine love for his family and teammates.” Knox was 22 years old.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.