Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starts in Michigan - Victim family members speak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer is winding down but troopers are revving up their patrols on the roads. Michigan State Police said Labor Day can be the deadliest time of year because of drunk drivers.

Related: Michigan State Police to crack down on drunk driving through Labor Day Weekend

The “Drive Sober or get Pulled Over” campaign started last Friday. Last Labor Day 11 people died in alcohol related collisions. However, if you look at the year as a whole, one person was killed in an alcohol related crash every 24 hours and 32 minutes.

In 2021, nearly 45% of traffic fatalities in Michigan involved alcohol or drugs. From 2017-21, 39 deaths were over Labor Day weekend. With Labor Day approaching, experts are warning anybody thinking about drinking and driving to think again. This includes underage driving, which makes up nearly a quarter of those crashes.

Corie Wagner, senior research editor with Autoinsurance.com, studies teen driving behaviors. In their most recent report, they found that 45% of teen drivers text behind the wheel. However, in earlier studies they’ve found that some drink behind the wheel too. That concerns Wagner, who said that teens are already more likely to give into peer pressure with friends in the car.

“Our study showed that parents tend to be a bit more concerned about safety behind the wheel than their teen drivers. So, it’s essential to educate teens on the dangers and consequences of distracted driving and drunk driving.” said Wagner. “they should over the state laws together about texting, drinking and speeding and do some research together about what happens when you break those laws.”

There are legal consequences, but there are fatal consequences that cause ripple effects for the victims and their families.

Brian Keith Rose of Jackson was one of those people killed by an underage drunk driver in September 2020. His son, Brian Rose, said he remembers the night clearly when the police knocked on his door.

“I knew it was cops because of their knock. So, I answered it. They asked me if I knew Brian Rose I said ‘Yes, he’s my father.’ They’re like, ‘I’m sorry sir, your father was involved in an accident and he has passed away,’” said Rose.

Rose senior, who worked the night shift, was on his way home from work when an underage drunk driver hit his vehicle in Jackson. His vehicle flipped and circled a few times before coming to a stop.

“He was a really nice easy going guy. He’d give the shirt off his back to anybody,” said Rose. “It’s two years later and we’re kind of all still lost on the subject.”

Rose still lives and works in Jackson. He takes life day by day, one step at a time. However, he never forgets what he lost.

“I still cry myself to sleep thinking about my dad. I’d watch TV shows because that was our favorite thing, watching tv shows. And I got to turn to him because I see something and I’m like, oh I can’t say it and I really want to say something to my dad, like ‘Look at this new show that’s on’ and I can’t do it. It bums me out all the time,” said Rose.

As the Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign continues, Rose - along with Wagner - want people to remember there’s no shame in needing a ride. There’s also no shame in asking for one.

“It’s always better to be safe than sorry. I would encourage people to remember there’s no shame in taking a taxi,” said Wagner.

Rose wants people to remember that when they chose to drink and drive, they’re choosing to disregard those around them. He said for everybody involved, moving on feels impossible.

“Never drink and drive and if you know anybody that does sit down and have a long conversation with them and make sure they don’t do anything like that,” Rose said. “This has been literally living hell on me right now.”

The campaign will last through September 5 ending on Labor Day. A taxi is cheaper than ticket.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.