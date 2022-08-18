Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in armed robbery

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Tekonsha.

According to authorities, it happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday at a BP gas station on M-60, near I-69. The Sheriff’s Office said a man produced a handgun and demanded money.

He is described as standing between 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket, a blue shirt with “AERO 1987″ in white letters, red and white plaid pajama style pants, white shoes, white sunglasses, black and green work gloves, and a tan baseball cap.

The man’s attire strongly resembles a suspect’s clothes in an armed robbery that happened a day prior at a gas station in Jackson County, but it’s unknown if the incidents are related.

Left: Suspect in Tekonsha armed robbery. Right: Suspect in Columbia Township armed robbery. (WILX)

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect fled on northbound I-69 in what they believe could be a tan Buick.

Anyone with information regarding the Tekonsha armed robbery is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery in Jackson County is asked to contact the Columbia Township Police Department at 517-592-3122.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.