Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in armed robbery
MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Tekonsha.
According to authorities, it happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday at a BP gas station on M-60, near I-69. The Sheriff’s Office said a man produced a handgun and demanded money.
He is described as standing between 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket, a blue shirt with “AERO 1987″ in white letters, red and white plaid pajama style pants, white shoes, white sunglasses, black and green work gloves, and a tan baseball cap.
The man’s attire strongly resembles a suspect’s clothes in an armed robbery that happened a day prior at a gas station in Jackson County, but it’s unknown if the incidents are related.
The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect fled on northbound I-69 in what they believe could be a tan Buick.
Anyone with information regarding the Tekonsha armed robbery is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.
Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery in Jackson County is asked to contact the Columbia Township Police Department at 517-592-3122.
