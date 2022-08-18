Big Ten Rights Deal Reached

The Big Ten has a new TV contract.
The Big Ten has a new TV contract.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-The Big Ten has announced its new, seven-year media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that is believed to be the richest ever struck with a college sports conference. A person familiar with the contracts tells The Associated Press that the conference’s soon-to-be 16 member universities eventually will share more than $1 billion in revenue per year. Starting in 2024, when USC and UCLA join the conference, Big Ten football Saturdays will be structured similar to the NFL. That means three marquee games being carried in consecutive time slots on three different major TV networks.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Do you recognize them?
DeWitt Township Police seek two after school windows shot
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 robbery in Columbia...
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after...
Tigers Resume Play Friday
American Football
Florida Intenational Player Dies
Laingsburg football returns 17 starters with playoffs in mind.
Laingsburg Wolfpack prepping for bounce back 2022
Deshaun Watson on settlement
Watson Ends Up With 11 Game Suspension