9/11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing

The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.
The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.(Richard Drew/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A small museum near New York’s World Trade Center dedicated to preserving the memory of the Sept. 11 attacks is closing.

CEO Jennifer Adams says the 9/11 Tribute Museum is closing for good after Wednesday due to financial pressures made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tribute Museum opened in 2006. It offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some other way to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

It was sometimes confused with the much larger Sept. 11 museum that opened in 2014.

Adams says the Tribute Museum will maintain an online presence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University

Latest News

JMan in March 2022.
Grand Ledge animal sanctuary mourns death of 40-year-old horse
Spartan Stadium
Michigan State University updates bag policy at Breslin Center, Munn Ice Arena
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Geomagnetic storm: Northern lights to be visible as far south as Oregon, Pennsylvania