Your Health: New therapy for severe food alergies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Milk, soy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, sesame, fish and shellfish - the list goes on.

There are more than 32 million people - including children - who have food allergies in the United States. New therapies were approved just as COVID was hitting, so researchers worry that not everyone is aware of them.

A popsicle is safe for Adelina Ziemann, but not everything is.

“I was throwing up and my skin was really rash-y,” Ziemann recalled.

She is allergic to peanuts and she knows that she can’t enjoy everything her little sister Zoe can. Her mom, Amanda Ziemann, recalled another time Adelina had a reaction.

“She and her friend got into a bag of what they thought was M&M’s but were Reese’s pieces,” Amanda Ziemann said.

An estimated one-in-50 children have a peanut allergy like Adelina. It’s the most likely food to cause a reaction. There’s been a 21% increase in peanut allergies in children since 2010.

Oral immunotherapy (OIT) is the latest therapy that slowly introduces tiny doses of the forbidden food. A recent study found that 72% of people who suffer from a life-threatening peanut allergy didn’t even know OIT existed.

“We actually start with 1/600th of a peanut,” said Dr. Melanie Makhija.

In 2020, the FDA approved the first treatment for kids 4 to 17 with a peanut allergy. Palforzia is a drug made from peanut flour.

“The goal of oral immunotherapy is to trick the child’s body into thinking they’re not allergic,” Makhija said.

After one year of OIT, Adelina can now eat one peanut’s worth of protein a day.

“Every morning, I mix in peanuts with something else and I have to eat it,” Adelina said.

Patients who begin OIT will need to continue to expose themselves to small doses of peanut protein for the rest of their lives or the life-threatening reactions could return.

