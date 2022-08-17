Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at a clinic in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

The Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton offers specialized treatments for a variety of ailments, including providing therapists for children with autism. The Department of Attorney General has alleged that Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was hired by Oxford Recovery Center in 2018.

“During her employment at the facility, Coden-Diskin repeatedly represented herself as a Board-Certified Behavioral Analyst despite her lack of required certification by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board,” Nessel said in a release. “In addition, Coden-Diskin was never licensed by the State of Michigan as required under the Michigan Public Health Code.”

According to the Department of the Attorney General, Coden-Diskin continuously presented herself as a certified and licensed BCBA through professional business cards, verbal statements and written documents. They have alleged she engaged in job duties which required such a certification and license while working with a highly vulnerable population of children diagnosed with Autism, as well as the parents of the child patients. Finally, they have alleged she utilized the BACB certification number of another state certified individual to fraudulently manufacture a BACB certificate under her own identity in order to continue to present herself as a legitimate BCBA.

Coden-Diskin has been arraigned in Livingston County’s 53 District Court. She is charged with the following sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession, each $5,000, four-year felonies, and two counts of identity theft, which are $25,000, five-year felonies.

“People who impersonate credentialed medical staff in order to treat children create the potential for great harm,” said Nessel. “I will not tolerate those who put children at risk and will prosecute those that do to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division, which was %75 funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, handled this case.

