Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township.

According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said a K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the search, but he was unable to be found.

He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Township Police Department at 517-592-3122.

