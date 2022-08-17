Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township.
According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said a K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the search, but he was unable to be found.
He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Township Police Department at 517-592-3122.
