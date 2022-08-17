Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 robbery in Columbia...
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 robbery in Columbia Township.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township.

According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said a K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the search, but he was unable to be found.

He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Township Police Department at 517-592-3122.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University

Latest News

The Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app is now available.
Michigan DNR introduces app for licenses, permits, harvest reporting and more
Michigan students head back to school amid monkeypox outbreak
Do you recognize them?
DeWitt Township Police seek two after school windows shot
Police practice active shooter scenarios at Grand Ledge High School.
First responders practice response to school shootings in Grand Ledge