New Lugnuts Manager For This Week

Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the organization.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veronica Alvarez is serving this week as manager of the Lansing Lugnuts. She replaces Phil Pohl who gets one week off for vacation during the season and he chose this week’s series against the Great Lakes Loons. Lansing lost the opener of the six game series Tuesday night 2-1 which ended a five game win streak. Alvarez, 39, is coach of the U. S. women’s national team and she has helped the parent Oakland A’s in spring training since 2019. She is the first manager in the Lugnuts’ 26-year history.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University

Latest News

Texas Rangers Josh Smith slides safely into home plate for an inside-the-park home run during...
More Changes For The Texas Rangers
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Talks Continue in Watson Dispute
Notre Dame offensive lineman Michael Carmody (68) holds up quarterback Tyler Buchner (12)...
New Coach and New QB at Notre Dame
Joe Burrow returns to practice
Burrow Hopes To Be Ready For Opener