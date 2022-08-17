New Coach and New QB at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Tyler Buchner are chasing history. It’s been nearly 60 years since a first-year coach and a new starting quarterback joined forces to nearly win a national championship for Notre Dame. The chase begins Sept. 3 when No. 5 Notre Dame visits No. 2 Ohio State. It will be Buchner’s debut as a starter.

