New Coach and New QB at Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive lineman Michael Carmody (68) holds up quarterback Tyler Buchner (12)...
Notre Dame offensive lineman Michael Carmody (68) holds up quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Tyler Buchner are chasing history. It’s been nearly 60 years since a first-year coach and a new starting quarterback joined forces to nearly win a national championship for Notre Dame. The chase begins Sept. 3 when No. 5 Notre Dame visits No. 2 Ohio State. It will be Buchner’s debut as a starter.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University

Latest News

Texas Rangers Josh Smith slides safely into home plate for an inside-the-park home run during...
More Changes For The Texas Rangers
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Talks Continue in Watson Dispute
Joe Burrow returns to practice
Burrow Hopes To Be Ready For Opener
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
New Lugnuts Manager For This Week