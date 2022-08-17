In My View: Big Ten helping Notre Dame remain independent

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ironic in my view that the Big Ten Conference will end up helping Notre Dame remain an independent in football.

NBC needed Big Ten football to pay Notre Dame what it wants in future rights fees but what I also like is the likelihood that NBC will influence Notre Dame’s future scheduling to include more Big Ten teams -- like Michigan and Michigan State.

Through all these years I always thought the Notre Dame vs. Michigan State football game was an annual treasure and so much fun to watch. It may not return on an annual basis but in some years if they meet so much the better!

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.