Motorcyclist killed in collision in southwest Michigan

A 49-year-old man was killed in an Aug. 17, 2022 crash in Waverly Township.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 49-year-old man from Bangor died Wednesday morning following a crash in Waverly Township.

According to authorities, the crash was between a Ford Bronco and a motorcycle at about 9 a.m. Police said the driver of the Bronco was attempting to make a left turn from southbound County Road 665 to eastbound M-43 when they struck a westbound motorcycle, who had the right-of-way on M-43.

Police said the intersection has a flashing stop light and that the driver of the Bronco did stop before making the turn.

The intersection was closed down for about three hours while Michigan State Police investigated the crash.

Police identified the motorcycle driver as Matthew Perry, a 49-year-old man from Bangor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

