More Changes For The Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers are looking to build some momentum and find a new manager heading into 2023. They are more than a decade removed from their only World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. They have their longest stretch of consecutive losing seasons in the franchise’s half-century in Texas. Manager Chris Woodward was fired as the team’s manager late in his fourth season of an extended rebuilding process. And Jon Daniels is out as president of baseball operations after leading the club for 17 years. The Rangers have to win at least 29 of their last 46 games to avoid having a losing record for the sixth year in a row.

