Monkeypox in Michigan - State’s total cases rises to 104

By Dane Kelly and Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the state now has 104 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Mid-Michigan’s monkeypox cases have gone up by one, with Ingham County going from four cases to five.

The health department updated its monkeypox vaccine guidelines Friday. There are no treatments specifically for MPV infections. However, MPV and smallpox viruses are genetically similar, which means that antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox can be used to prevent and treat MPV infections.

More information on monkeypox can be read below.

CountyCases
Ingham5
Ionia1
Jackson1
Livingston1

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging anyone who may have been exposed to monkeypox to contact their local health department about vaccination.

Contact information on Mid-Michigan health departments can be found below.

Monkeypox is spread mainly through skin-to-skin contact. It can also spread through bedsheets and other linens used by an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but not chickenpox. It recommends the vaccine to be given to within four days from the exposure date.

If given between four and 14 days after the date of exposure, vaccination may reduce the symptoms, but might not prevent monkeypox.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include the following:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

More information can be found on the CDC’s official website here or on the MDHHS’ website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

