Michiganders can help Make an Impact for animals in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our local animal shelters are always in need and every little bit helps.

For the week of Aug. 22 - Aug. 26, WILX News 10 is partnering with the Capital Area Humane Society and Jackson County Animal Shelter, sponsored by Dowding Industries and Tommy’s Express Car Wash, for our News 10 Make an Impact campaign. All week long, we’ll be collecting the below supplies for the shelters at the WILX Studios (500 American Road, Lansing) and ending the week with our News 10 Phone Bank.

And don’t forget; Animals need homes all year around! If you’re thinking of adopting, visit your local animal shelter to see how you can provide a home for a loving pet.

Together we can Make an Impact!

Items needed to Capital Area Humane Society:

Small dog treats

Soft dog treats

Baby wipes

Breakaway cat collars

Cat toys

Cardboard cat scratchers

Liquid laundry detergent

Breeder’s Edge Foster Care Feline Powdered Milk Replacer for kittens and cats.

Items needed for Jackson County Animal Shelter:

Hidey beds for cats and small dogs

Deep-sided dog beds for small dogs

Low-sided litter boxes

Small size litter boxes

Litter scoops

Long lasting chew bones for large dogs (no rawhide)

Medium size Martingale dog collars and cat towers.

