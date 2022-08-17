Michigan DNR introduces app for licenses, permits, harvest reporting and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released its hunting and fishing app.

The app was released ahead of the 2022 hunting season, in which online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer.

The free Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app offers a convenient way for hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts to:

Buy hunting and fishing licenses and trail permits.

Report deer or fish harvests.

Look up regulations and download guides and digests.

Find their license history, including point and chance balances.

Check out maps with multiple layers, showing features such as shooting ranges and boat launches.

Get timely notifications from the DNR.

The department said the app provides a convenient new way to get information about hunting regulations and seasons.

The Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app is available:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.