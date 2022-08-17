Man sentenced for murder, armed robbery in case targeting LGBTQ+ in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to decades in prison in felony cases related to targeting members of Michigan’s LGBTQ+ community, the state’s Attorney General said Wednesday.

Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, of Indianapolis, IN, was sentenced in Wayne County Circuit Court. He was first charged in 2021 for two incidents in which he robbed Michigan men, one escalating to murder. Investigators say Johnson used dating apps to select his victims.

On Sept. 1, 2020, Johnson committed an armed robbery of a 26-year-old Detroit man at a hotel in Dearborn, during which he took the man’s personal property. On Sept. 5, only days later, Johnson killed a 39-year-old man in Detroit during an armed robbery.

For the killing, Johnson was sentenced to 25-to-45 years on the charge of second degree murder, as well as two years to be served consecutively for felony firearm. For the robbery at the Dearborn hotel, he was sentenced to 15-to-30 years for armed robbery, which will run concurrent to the murder sentence.

The Department of the Attorney General made the announcement along with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP), an organization that assists Michigan law enforcement officers and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons.

“It is important to continue to acknowledge that crimes against the LBGTQ community are ignored and are not thoroughly investigated,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “This is no longer the case in Wayne County thanks to our partnership formed in 2016 with Fair Michigan Justice Project.”

Police agencies in Detroit, Dearborn and Indianapolis, IN, worked together to investigate the crimes Johnson was sentenced for. Attorney General Nessel described the court’s decision as a ‘significant conviction for the project.’

“I am proud to partner with Prosecutor Worthy and Fair Michigan to deliver justice for vulnerable populations that find themselves the target of bias-motivated crimes,” said Nessel. “Hate crimes threaten entire communities and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

