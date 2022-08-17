LIVE: Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will continue and if we break out of the 70s.
Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, wolves escape a zoo and not all of them have been found, and a new cereal from an OG rapper. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
More:
- The sunshine continues on Wednesday
- Suspicious package evaluated at UM-Flint campus found not threatening, police say
- Michigan State University aims to curb sexual assaults with prevention training
- Changes made to lower the cost of prescription drugs
- Mother claims she was denied abortion despite baby’s fatal condition
- Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.