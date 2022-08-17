LIVE: Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will continue and if we break out of the 70s.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, wolves escape a zoo and not all of them have been found, and a new cereal from an OG rapper. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

