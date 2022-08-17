LIVE Q & A: Meet Joey Ellis

Joey Ellis, WILX
Joey Ellis, WILX(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman and WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The newest member of the News 10 Sports team joins the Now Desk to answer viewer questions.

Get to know Joey Ellis, who will be at the Sports Desk on weekends and the Now Desk in the afternoons.

Submit your questions on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram!

