Northern Lights visible and a daring rescue by Michigan State Police

By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk as pop-up showers are possible Wednesday - but so is a view of the Northern Lights.

We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day, including Rudy Giuliani facing a grand jury in Georgia, Michigan State Police rescue a boy from Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township, and new COVID-19 vaccines are on the way.

Plus we’ll preview what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University

Latest News

Michiganders can help Make an Impact for animals in need
WILX Weather Webcast: A pop-up shower possible Wednesday afternoon
East Lansing looking for submissions from local artists
Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the...
Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo