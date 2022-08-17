LIVE: Former Genesee Co. principal arrested for alleged sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57-year-old Eugene Pratt from Davison.

According to Sheriff Chris Swanson, Pratt is a former teacher, school principal, coach and school administrator. He has been arraigned and was given a $25,000 bond.

Pratt is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct, which Sheriff Swanson says carries a life offense. Based on their investigation, Sheriff Swanson believes there could be 15 victims of Pratt, who worked in schools in Genesee County, Oakland County and Macomb County.

