Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at a Quality Dairy store.

According to authorities, it happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Quality Dairy located at the intersection of West Mount Hope and Pattengill avenues.

Police said a private sale turned into an armed robbery and the victim was shot in a struggle over the gun. He is expected to survive his injuries.

No one has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

