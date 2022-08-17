Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Suspect still at large
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at a Quality Dairy store.
According to authorities, it happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Quality Dairy located at the intersection of West Mount Hope and Pattengill avenues.
Police said a private sale turned into an armed robbery and the victim was shot in a struggle over the gun. He is expected to survive his injuries.
No one has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
