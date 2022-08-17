First responders practice response to school shootings in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - First responders across Michigan practiced how to respond to an active shooter at Grand Ledge High School Wednesday.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, which organized the training session, said it was among the largest active shooter drills in the state.

The drill was as close to real as possible, with actors covered in make-up to make it look like they were hurt.

“If this were to happen in real life, it would be on a large scale. We’re going to have agencies from all over the mid-Michigan area coming to help us out if there was an active shooter somewhere. It’s important to train with agencies you don’t typically train with,” said Capt. Robert Block, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

As part of the drill, cops passed students pretending to be hurt, or even dead, while they looked for the gunman.

Then medics were surrounded by even more cops going through assisting the victims, marking which ones need to get to the hospital right away and the ones that can wait.

“It just kind of shows it really can happen anywhere, in any community. Training saves seconds and seconds save lives. The more our people train and we can get our people prepared, the more lives we can save,” said Capt. Block.

It’s training Grand Ledge superintendent Bill Barnes is thankful for.

“This is a really powerful opportunity for us to learn, for us to grow, and for us to have an opportunity to interact with our partners in law enforcement,” he said.

Barnes said now it’s time to figure out how to apply the lessons from Wednesday’s training to the classroom.

“Those are things we’ll want to talk about with our leadership team when we get back together to make sure we are doing everything we need to do again to keep our schools safe,” said Barnes.

The drill was the sixth large-scale active training scenario the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has hosted, with agencies coming from as far as Ann Arbor Township and Grand Rapids.

