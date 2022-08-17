East Lansing looking for submissions from local artists

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan artists looking to make a name for themselves have a chance to get their artwork in a very public place: The City of East Lansing.

East Lansing is looking for local artists interested in displaying their work in the downtown area. Artists who are interested may submit a proposal to the city, which should include one to three pieces of art.

City officials said they are looking for artwork that “reflects a sense of community and character of downtown East Lansing.”

Proposals are due Sept. 16, with prints of the artwork scheduled to be installed on Oct. 7.

The submission form is available at this link from the city of East Lansing.

