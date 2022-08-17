DeWitt Township Police seek two after school windows shot

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Four shots through an elementary school window started an investigation police now say the public can help solve.

Wednesday, the DeWitt Township Police Department said they are trying to find two people wanted for questioning in a case of malicious destruction. Their investigation stems from an Aug. 12 incident in which four windows were shot out at Sheridan Road Elementary School.

DeWitt Township Police shared pictures of two people they want to interview in their investigation.

“They are wanted for questioning in a Malicious Destruction of Property complaint that occurred at Sheridan Rd. Elementary on 8/12,” they wrote in a public post. “If you have any information on this incident, please contact the DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.”

Photos of the people wanted for questioning are included above and below.

