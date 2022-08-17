Burrow Hopes To Be Ready For Opener

Joe Burrow returns to practice
Joe Burrow returns to practice
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he’s trying to gain back the weight and strength he lost after having surgery to remove his ruptured appendix three weeks ago. The goal is for the QB to be mobile and sharp by the time Cincinnati opens the regular season on Sept. 11 against AFC North rival Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old Burrow said he feels better every day, but doesn’t expect to play in the two remaining preseason games. Coach Zac Taylor said the remaining team practices will be designed to get Burrow ready to go for Week 1.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University

Latest News

Texas Rangers Josh Smith slides safely into home plate for an inside-the-park home run during...
More Changes For The Texas Rangers
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Talks Continue in Watson Dispute
Notre Dame offensive lineman Michael Carmody (68) holds up quarterback Tyler Buchner (12)...
New Coach and New QB at Notre Dame
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
New Lugnuts Manager For This Week