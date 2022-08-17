Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites

Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.
Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is taste-testing a new menu item: Egg bites.

The popular chicken restaurant announced it would start offering chorizo cheddar egg bites at select locations in the U.S. later this month.

According to Chick-fil-A, the chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo and several blends of cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entree,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

The chorizo cheddar egg bites will be available for a limited time starting on Aug. 22 at participating restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Florida and New Orleans.

The restaurant chain said guest feedback would help determine if the new breakfast bites will be featured on menus nationwide in the future.

“Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time chorizo cheddar egg bites,” Neslage said.

