Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash

The U.S. Coast Guard has been contacted to retrieve the partially submerged boat.
Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey.

According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.

Police said a 21-year-old woman from Florida had severe injuries to her right arm, a 41-year-old man from Massachusetts had injuries to his head and face and the man calling for help - a 26-year-old from Grand Rapids - was drifting in a sinking boat. He was retrieved by officers with the Harbor Springs Police Department.

All three people were taken to McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey and are expected to be OK.

Police said the three had left Harbor Springs to go boating and struck the breakwall at a high rate of speed, causing the Florida woman and Massachusetts man to be ejected into the breakwall.

The man from Grand Rapids, who was driving the boat, hit his face on the console and stayed with the boat as it began to drift away and sink.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been contacted to retrieve the partially submerged boat.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University

Latest News

The Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app is now available.
Michigan DNR introduces app for licenses, permits, harvest reporting and more
Michigan students head back to school amid monkeypox outbreak
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Aug. 16, 2022 robbery in Columbia...
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
Do you recognize them?
DeWitt Township Police seek two after school windows shot