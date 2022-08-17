3 arrested after stolen gun, meth found in Jackson traffic stop

3 arrests after 1 traffic stop in Jackson
3 arrests after 1 traffic stop in Jackson(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen firearm, a concealed weapon and methamphetamines were found during a traffic stop in Jackson County, according to state police. The discovery resulted in three arrests for the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District.

Read: Woman charged with posing as health professional at Brighton clinic

A trooper pulled over a vehicle Tuesday on a stretch of I-94 in Jackson County. During the stop, the trooper said they discovered criminal offenses on three people within the vehicle.

One suspect was arrested for possession of methamphetamines and carrying a concealed weapon without a license. A second suspect was arrested for possession of methamphetamines as well as for having an outstanding felony warrant. The final suspect was arrested for possession of methamphetamines, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, stolen firearm and driving while license suspended.

Suspects were taken into custody and are awaiting arraignment.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing police investigate shooting at Quality Dairy
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University

Latest News

Michigan State Police trooper, firefighter rescue 10-year-old boy from river
Video: Michigan State Police trooper, firefighter rescue 10-year-old boy from river
Michigan State Police trooper, firefighter rescue 10-year-old boy from river
The newest member of the News 10 Sports team joins the Now Desk to answer viewer questions.
LIVE Q & A: Meet Joey Ellis
WILX Weather Webcast 8/17/2022 PM