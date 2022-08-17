3 arrested after stolen gun, meth found in Jackson traffic stop
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen firearm, a concealed weapon and methamphetamines were found during a traffic stop in Jackson County, according to state police. The discovery resulted in three arrests for the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District.
A trooper pulled over a vehicle Tuesday on a stretch of I-94 in Jackson County. During the stop, the trooper said they discovered criminal offenses on three people within the vehicle.
One suspect was arrested for possession of methamphetamines and carrying a concealed weapon without a license. A second suspect was arrested for possession of methamphetamines as well as for having an outstanding felony warrant. The final suspect was arrested for possession of methamphetamines, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, stolen firearm and driving while license suspended.
Suspects were taken into custody and are awaiting arraignment.
