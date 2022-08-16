Your Health: New technology for artificial intelligence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We rely on the internet and don’t think twice about it.

Scientists are developing technology for artificial intelligence that will allow it to work even in remote areas.

From autonomous vehicles to drones to medical equipment, it’s all cutting-edge technology that requires connection to the cloud. Researchers at the University of Central Florida are developing devices that won’t rely on internet connection.

“What we are trying to do is make small devices, which will mimic the neurons and synapses of the brain,” said Tania Roy.

Artificial intelligence learning requires a connection to a remote server to perform heavy computing calculations. The scientists are making the AI circuits microscopically small.

“Each device that we have is the size of 1/100th of a human hair,” Roy said.

The AI can fit on a small microchip less than an inch wide, which eliminates the need for internet connection, meaning life-saving devices could work in remote areas.

For example, it could help emergency responders find missing hikers.

“We send a drone which has a camera eye, and it can just go and locate those people and rescue them,” Roy said.

The scientists said that with no need for internet connection, the AI would also work in a space where no AI has gone before.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.