Your Health: New technology for artificial intelligence

New technology for artificial intelligence
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We rely on the internet and don’t think twice about it.

Scientists are developing technology for artificial intelligence that will allow it to work even in remote areas.

From autonomous vehicles to drones to medical equipment, it’s all cutting-edge technology that requires connection to the cloud. Researchers at the University of Central Florida are developing devices that won’t rely on internet connection.

“What we are trying to do is make small devices, which will mimic the neurons and synapses of the brain,” said Tania Roy.

Artificial intelligence learning requires a connection to a remote server to perform heavy computing calculations. The scientists are making the AI circuits microscopically small.

“Each device that we have is the size of 1/100th of a human hair,” Roy said.

The AI can fit on a small microchip less than an inch wide, which eliminates the need for internet connection, meaning life-saving devices could work in remote areas.

For example, it could help emergency responders find missing hikers.

“We send a drone which has a camera eye, and it can just go and locate those people and rescue them,” Roy said.

The scientists said that with no need for internet connection, the AI would also work in a space where no AI has gone before.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville

Latest News

brain, generic
Your Health: Brain surgery without cutting
Michigan Health Department updates Monkeypox vaccine guidelines
Your Health: Bringing back an old cancer treatment
Leaders of Vermont hospitals are asking for regulators to approve their budgets in full, and...
Your Health: A new treatment for a rare form of leukemia