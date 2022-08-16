Waverly school district begins work on $125 million bond projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Waverly Community School District has a new school year approaching with a lot to look forward to.

Safer entrances and better technology are just two of the things that each of the six schools in the district will be getting over the next few years.

The district held a ground breaking Monday to start working on their $125 million worth of projects. All of it comes from a bond voters passed in 2021, but there’s one project in particular some Waverly athletes are extra excited for.

“It’s super exciting to me. We get to play on new fields,” said Marisela Guevara. “That’s good, instead of having the horrible field we’re on.”

Guevara is about to finish her first year of high school, but she’s already made her mark on the softball field. Her mom has been watching her play for years.

“We have kids that have been playing on this field for years,” said Alice Guevara-Warren. “I’ve watched my daughter play here since she was in 2nd, 3rd grade.”

The school might look a little different as she heads to the next grade, but so will the field.

“And being able to watch her step into high school and have a brand new field and brand new facilities is going to be amazing,” Guevara-Warren said.

The district held the groundbreaking to stark work on $125 million worth of projects. Guevara got to be there with her team, shovels in hand, to celebrate the new and exciting chapter.

“It’s going to bring a lot of our community together,” Guevara-Warren said. “Just having the look of it, the look of it and feel is going to be something that we can be proud of as parents as we welcome other teams here to play with us.”

Guevara-Warren is a member of the school board. She said Monday was about new beginnings for the Waverly Community School District.

The project includes safer entrances and better technology. The security improvements are being made at the middle and high schools.

“To have seen this from the very beginning when it was kind of just a thought, it is something we want to move forward with,” Guevara-Warren said. “It is something that the community will support us doing. You want to have a nice space, you want to have a safe space, and I think we’re going to get all of that.”

And for the athletes, there’s a lot to look forward to - like the memories they’ll make in their brand new dugout.

The work is expected to be completed by the 2027-28 school year.

