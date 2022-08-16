Suspicious package evaluated at UM-Flint campus found not threatening, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Bomb unit professionals have cleared the scene after evaluating a suspicious package maintenance found at the University of Michigan Flint campus on Tuesday.

A suspicious package was found by maintenance on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

After U of M Public Safety evaluated the package, they called Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Sheriff’s office for assistance, Chief of U of M’s Public Safety, Ray Hall said.

“A number of other factors led us to be to be concerned enough to evacuate the building and bring in MSP and our friends at the Flint PD and the Sheriff’s Department,” Hall said.

The Northbank Center was evacuated about 3 p.m. Tuesday because of the package.

“We are very appreciative of Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Sheriff’s Office for quickly assisting and aiding in this incident.” Hall said.

The suspicious package was evaluated by MSP bomb unit and found to be not threatening, according to police.

“No one was at risk. It was a suspicious item placed in a unique location of the building,” Hall said.

The scare comes on the day before the Back to the Bricks festival rolls into downtown Flint with hundreds of thousands expected to visit the classic car event through the weekend.

“I think that it’s it’s fair to you know, to have a level of caution when you have any anything like that any big gathering together. It is important to have have the level of caution,” said Churchill’s Food and Spirits Manager Joseph Whalen.

Whalen said the business is ready for the large crowds and he is not worried about potential danger during the big event.

“I do think that the police down here have have made it very safe downtown,” Whalen said.

Despite the suspicious package scare, officials with Back to the Bricks said they have taken every precaution to ensure the festival is safe and secure for everyone.

“We absolutely are taking everything under consideration and safety is our top priority. So we’ll just follow back with our task force and make sure we don’t have any changes to our plan but I think we’re solid and good to go,” said Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor.

