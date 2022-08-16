Studio 10 Tidbit: National Roller Coaster Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - August 16 is National Roller Coaster day.

Did you know that Shivering Timbers is the fastest wooden roller coaster in Michigan? It’s located at Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon County, Michigan. It was developed and built by Custom Coasters International. Opened in May 1998, Shivering Timbers debuted for the park’s 32nd year in operation and was a success.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

