LIVE: Stray showers possible for Tuesday, plus the morning’s trending headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will stick around and check our chances for rain showers later in the day.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including a new statement from Vladimir Putin, a woman crashes her car into a mid-Michigan church classroom in what police say was an intentional act, and one country’s move to make menstrual products available to all. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 16, 2022

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1913
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1879
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1913
  • Jackson Record Low: 40º 1979

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University
Jonathan Ressler
Man charged with murder in deadly Hillsdale County shooting

Latest News

power outage
BWL outage affecting customers in South Lansing
More Sunshine Today
Waverly school district prepares for $125 million bond projects
Waverly school district prepares for $125 million bond projects
Waverly school district begins work on $125 million bond projects