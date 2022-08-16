LIVE: Stray showers possible for Tuesday, plus the morning’s trending headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will stick around and check our chances for rain showers later in the day.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including a new statement from Vladimir Putin, a woman crashes her car into a mid-Michigan church classroom in what police say was an intentional act, and one country’s move to make menstrual products available to all. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 16, 2022

Average High: 81º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1913

Lansing Record Low: 34° 1879

Jackson Record High: 101º 1913

Jackson Record Low: 40º 1979

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.