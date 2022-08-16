Public can give Michigan teachers a helping hand with ‘Clean the List’ campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Teachers across Michigan are being encouraged to submit their Amazon wish list for school supplies for the ‘Clear the List’ campaign.

Michigan Virtual launched its program to help teachers who share their Amazon wish lists with friends and family or through social media. The purpose of the program is to give students and teachers the best start possible to the school year.

The ‘Clear the List’ movement has swept across the nation, according to Jamey Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Michigan Virtual.

“In the wake of the massive disruptions caused by COVID-19, we have an opportunity to take a step back and dream about what might be possible in education if we all work together,” Fitzpatrick said. “Innovation in education is only possible when the right resources are available for our educators and students. Clearing Michigan teacher lists is one of the easiest things we can do to help make that possible.”

With rising costs due to inflation, a report from AdoptaClassroom.org said that teachers spend an average of $750 each year on supplies.

Michigan teachers have until Sep. 5 to submit their Amazon wish list on the Michigan Virtual website.

