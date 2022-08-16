Pirates’ Castro Suspended

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro has been suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week. Castro also was fined an undisclosed amount. The penalty had been set to take effect Tuesday night when the Pirates hosted Boston. The 23-year-old Castro appealed the penalty and can play until the process is complete. Castro’s phone flew from his pocket when he made a head-first dive into third base at Arizona on Aug. 9. Castro apologized, saying it was an honest mistake. MLB has cracked down on technology use by players in the wake of the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal on their way to winning the 2017 World Series championship and part of the subsequent season.

