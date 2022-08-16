Pirates’ Castro Suspended

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, top front, tags out Pittsburgh Pirates'...
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, top front, tags out Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro, bottom, attempting to steal third during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro has been suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week. Castro also was fined an undisclosed amount. The penalty had been set to take effect Tuesday night when the Pirates hosted Boston. The 23-year-old Castro appealed the penalty and can play until the process is complete. Castro’s phone flew from his pocket when he made a head-first dive into third base at Arizona on Aug. 9. Castro apologized, saying it was an honest mistake. MLB has cracked down on technology use by players in the wake of the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal on their way to winning the 2017 World Series championship and part of the subsequent season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is driven out of bounds near the goal line by...
NFL Says It Is Back to Normal Following Covid
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
No NBA Games on Election Day This Year
PGA Tour
Tiger Woods Arrives For PGA Meetings in Delaware
American Football
Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback Baker to Miss Upcoming College Season