Own a piece of the Mighty Mac - Pieces of Mackinac Bridge up for auction

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge? You can!

Several pieces of vintage steel deck grating from the bridge are up for auction. The pieces are about 30 inches by 60 inches and are 5 inches deep. The auctions close Aug. 29.

More information can be found on the auction page here.

