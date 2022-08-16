No NBA Games on Election Day This Year

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-The NBA will be off on Election Day. The league’s schedule for the coming season will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7. That’s the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement. Nov. 8 is Election Day and no NBA teams have games scheduled then. The move is a rarity for the league. The NBA typically plays no games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and tries to avoid scheduling games on the day of the NCAA men’s basketball championship game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is driven out of bounds near the goal line by...
NFL Says It Is Back to Normal Following Covid
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, top front, tags out Pittsburgh Pirates'...
Pirates’ Castro Suspended
PGA Tour
Tiger Woods Arrives For PGA Meetings in Delaware
American Football
Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback Baker to Miss Upcoming College Season