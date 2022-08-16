No NBA Games on Election Day This Year

-The NBA will be off on Election Day. The league’s schedule for the coming season will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7. That’s the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement. Nov. 8 is Election Day and no NBA teams have games scheduled then. The move is a rarity for the league. The NBA typically plays no games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and tries to avoid scheduling games on the day of the NCAA men’s basketball championship game.

