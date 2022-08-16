NFL Says It Is Back to Normal Following Covid

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is driven out of bounds near the goal line by...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is driven out of bounds near the goal line by Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The NFL essentially is back to normal entering its third season amid COVID-19. Derrick Henry has been seen jogging on the field with his daughter after practice. Green Bay Packers are once again borrowing kids’ bicycles for the ride to practice. Fans are up close to their favorite players getting autographs, high-fives and handshakes. There are no more trailers or tents for testing and masks are rare. All the protocols devised and tweaked by the league and the NFL Players Association implemented in 2020 and 2021 were suspended last March with the NFL citing trends showing the spread of the coronavirus declining.

