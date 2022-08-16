In My View: Why scrimmage against each other?

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The high schools and NFL teams all scrimmage one another in pre season.

Why don’t the colleges do it? All they do is practice against each other. If they had a four team scrimmage in August in Spartan Stadium and had a mild charge they could give it all to charity and it would be a worthwhile day.

Fans would get more excited and practices would have more spirit in many ways in my view. Like I say the high schools and pro teams practice against each other in pre season, but the colleges are always the last ones to figure out sensible ways of doing business, again in my view.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Jonathan Ressler
Man charged with murder in deadly Hillsdale County shooting

Latest News

In My View: Tigers still have problems
In My View: Lions could make their one home exhibition game count
In My View: Big Ten’s $1 billion deal
In My View: After Pearson, Michigan hockey pins hopes for next season on Naurato