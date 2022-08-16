In My View: Why scrimmage against each other?

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The high schools and NFL teams all scrimmage one another in pre season.

Why don’t the colleges do it? All they do is practice against each other. If they had a four team scrimmage in August in Spartan Stadium and had a mild charge they could give it all to charity and it would be a worthwhile day.

Fans would get more excited and practices would have more spirit in many ways in my view. Like I say the high schools and pro teams practice against each other in pre season, but the colleges are always the last ones to figure out sensible ways of doing business, again in my view.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.