Michigan man charged with maintaining a drug house after raid finds guns, drugs

Search warrant finds drugs, eight guns.
Edward Matthew Ward was charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine (second offense) and maintaining a drug house (second offense).(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WILX) - A 41-year-old man was arrested Friday on several felony drug and weapon charges.

According to authorities, a search warrant was executed Friday at a home on Kephart Lane in Berrien Springs. Police said three men were detained, including the homeowner, who had a pistol on him at the time.

Police said inside the home, they found crystal methamphetamine, scales and other drug paraphernalia, as well as seven more guns.

The two other men were released from the scene and the homeowner was taken into custody and lodged at the Berrien County Jail.

Edward Matthew Ward was charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine (second offense) and maintaining a drug house (second offense).

