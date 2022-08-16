Meridian Township broadband work to resume after contractor banned

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Getting high speed internet in Meridian Township ran into a bump toward the beginning of the summer. A dispute involving a gas line rupture resulted in the township banning the contractor in charge of installing underground broadband infrastructure. Now, MetroNet, the company hired to provide the broadband support, has announced construction will resume.

On June 28 a gas line was damaged in Meridian Township while a contractor was at work in the area. Township officials said that, when the Fire Department and Department of Public Works arrived on-scene, the contractor refused to stop digging until they were forced to leave the area.

Following the incident, township officials made the decision to ban the company from working in Meridian Township. Dan Opsommer, Assistant Township Manager, made the announcement.

Background: ‘In the interest of public safety’ - Subcontractor banned from working in Meridian Township

“In the interest of public safety, International Inc. is no longer permitted to work in Meridian Township,” Opsommer said at the time. “We will continue to work with residents to ensure MetroNet properly restores their yards.”

That ban is indefinite due to the safety concerns raised by the gas leak. Township officials said MetroNet’s new contractor is expected to finish the job, but the township will be monitoring their work to verify that it is done safely.

“Public safety is critical, which is why the Township banned the previous subcontractor from working in the public right-of-way,” stated Dan Opsommer, Assistant Township Manager. “We hope the new subcontractor MetroNet has hired will meet our expectations for public safety and customer service. We will continue to monitor all private utility companies working in the right-of-way.”

The new company hired to install the broadband infrastructure is Cano’s Services, LLC. They will begin work in August in Kingswood, Tacoma Hills, Sander Tacoma Hills, Shaker Heights, Chippewa Hills, Forest Hills, Cornell Woods, Whispering Oaks, Ottawa Hills and Georgetown Estates.

“The work will consist of boring conduit for underground fiber to provide broadband internet services,” Opsommer said in an email. “MetroNet was required to update all pre-existing permits before resuming work.”

Cano’s Services, LLC was founded in 1991 in New Jersey, beginning as a janitorial and maintenance company working for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After 12 years, the company switched to directional drilling and telecommunications construction.

Residents with additional questions have been invited to contact the Meridian Township Department of Public Works at dpw@meridian.mi.us.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.