WATCH LIVE: Major reforms to lower prescription drug costs announced by Stabenow, Slotkin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin will be in Lansing to announce major reforms in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act aimed at lowering prescription drug costs.

Stabenow, who serves as Chairwoman of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Health Care, and Slotkin will be joined by Ingham County Health Department Director Linda Vail, Tri-County Office on Aging Advisory Council Representative Gloria Kovnot, and Eaton County Resident Fonda Brewer.

The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Next: Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.