LIVE: Afternoon clouds bring chance of showers, Tuesday’s trending stories
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk as clouds roll in on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the chance of showers.
We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day, including First Lady Jill Biden testing positive for COVID-19, an explosion at an Ohio chemical plant, and an actor seeking out help for their mental issues.
Plus we’ll preview what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- A few PM clouds and a very small shower chance for Tuesday
- Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms
- Disney Cruise line dropping vaccine requirement for children
- ‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller seeks treatment for ‘mental health issues’
- Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
- New Scottish law makes menstrual products free for all.
- American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 16, 2022
- Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1913
- Lansing Record Low: 34° 1879
- Jackson Record High: 101º 1913
- Jackson Record Low: 40º 1979
