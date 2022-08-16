Literal ‘cool’ places CATA can take you this summer
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA always seeks to implement sustainable solutions – and what solution to beat the heat is more sustainable than swimming?
o The Capital City Region offers quite a few options when looking for a public pool
to cool off in.
- Hunter Park Pool, on Fuller Street located a short distance from Route
15, is open from 1 – 4 p.m., and again from 5 – 7 p.m. daily through the
summer. Route 15 provides service along Kalamazoo Street on an hourly
basis on weekdays until 7:10 p.m.
- Westside Community YMCA, located on Old Lansing Road, is
accessible by Route 11 which runs until 8:05 p.m. on weekdays. This
route is not in service on the weekend. Oak Park YMCA, located on Long
Blvd., can be accessed utilizing Route 8, is open on weekdays until 9 p.m.
and Saturdays until 4 p.m.
- The East Lansing Aquatic Center is another great option! They’re open
7 days a week and are accessible by Routes 25 and 26. Weekday and
Saturday service runs as late as 7:15 p.m. on Route 26 and 10:09 p.m. on
Route 25, with Sunday service concluding right around 7 p.m. for both
routes.
Studio 10 stopped by the Family Aquatic Center to check out their slides, splash pads and pools.
For more information on on CATA and their pool routes: https://www.cata.org/
