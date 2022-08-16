Lane closures coming to busy Jackson street

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Lane closures are coming to one busy street in Jackson to accommodate lead service line replacements. The continuing effort to replace all of the city’s lead service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts for the remainder of summer and into fall.

Replacements on E. Michigan Avenue are set to begin on Monday, Aug. 29, and continue through mid-November. During the construction, around 40 lead service lines will be replaced.

Because the work is being done on a busy street, lane closures and shifts will be necessary to ensure the safety of workers and drivers.

The replacements will take place along the entire length of E. Michigan within the city limits, stretching from N. Cooper Street to Horton Street. The work is scheduled to start at N. Cooper Street and move east toward the city limits. The 1.3-mile-long stretch is a major thoroughfare for access to Downtown Jackson, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, and residential neighborhoods and business corridors.

E. Michigan Ave. will remain open in both directions while work is being done. Once work is completed, the street surface, driveways, and sidewalks will be repaired.

The work is in an effort to replace all 11,339 lead service lines over the next 35 years in compliance with the State of Michigan’s mandate. As of August, the City of Jackson has replaced 381 lead service lines, leaving 10,958 yet to be addressed.

To learn more about the replacement efforts, visit the “Lining Up Jackson” page on the City of Jackson website.

