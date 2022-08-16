Jackson lead service line project on Michigan Avenue to begin later this month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lead service line replacement will begin on the 1.3 mile stretch of East Michigan Avenue, between Cooper and Horton streets, on Aug. 29.

People in the area said they are happy to see the city following in the state’s lead.

“I think it’s a great idea to try and replace old lines and make sure the water isn’t contaminated and make sure we get clean water, especially from a restaurants perspective,” said Joe Matthews, owner of Virginia Coney Island.

Virginia Coney Island sits on the corner of Van Dorn Street and East Michigan Avenue, which is just a little farther down from the projects starting point. Matthews said he understands that the city must follow the state mandate and wants the best for himself and his customers.

“As a restaurant, obviously we use [water] a lot and not just for doing the dishes but, washing hands, [in the] restrooms for the customers and employees but, also fountain pops and if they order water,” Matthews said. “We use it quite a bit during the day as a restaurant.”

Michelle Bolle also works in Jackson and manages Jackson Coffee Company. Their East Michigan Avenue location falls in the area of the city’s upcoming project and she said she’s happy to see the city taking strides towards cleaner water.

“We literally use water for everything,” Bolle said. “Coffee, obviously, one of the main products in it is water, so it’s definitely something that’s really important around here.”

City spokesperson Aaron Dimick said the project to replace the lead lines is mandatory but that there is no current lead issue. He said the city recognizes how busy of a street East Michigan Avenue is and it is doing its best to create as little traffic as possible.

“The entire street won’t be closed off, you are always going to be able to get through East Michigan Avenue both ways,” Dimick said. “However, there are going to be lane closures and lane shifts.”

The entire project is projected to take about 35 years to complete but the city said the East Michigan Avenue portion should be done by late November.

To learn more about the replacement efforts, visit the “Lining Up Jackson” page on the City of Jackson website.

